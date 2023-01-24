Take a seat: Jesup owns Le Grand East Marshall in huge victory 84-36

Jesup stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 84-36 win over Le Grand East Marshall during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Jesup and Le Grand East Marshall played in a 101-47 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Le Grand East Marshall took on Conrad BCLUW on January 19 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.
