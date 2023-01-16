Take a seat: Denver owns Vinton-Shellsburg in huge victory 90-50

Denver rolled past Vinton-Shellsburg for a comfortable 90-50 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 10, Denver faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Marion on January 6 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
