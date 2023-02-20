Clear Lake stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 67-35 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Feb. 21, 2022 at Clear Lake High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Clear Lake faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL . Click here for a recap. Clear Lake took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Feb. 14 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.