Take a seat: Aplington-Parkersburg owns Denver in huge victory 83-52

Aplington-Parkersburg lit up the scoreboard on January 13 to propel past Denver for an 83-52 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup
Aplington-Parkersburg drew first blood by forging a 29-18 margin over Denver after the first quarter.
The Falcons registered a 43-29 advantage at halftime over the Cyclones.
Aplington-Parkersburg thundered to a 69-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time Aplington-Parkersburg and Denver played in a 67-55 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Van Meter and Denver took on Ankeny Christian on January 7 at Denver High School. For more, click here.
