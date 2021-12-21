 Skip to main content
Take a breath; Osage deserves it after overtime win over Sheffield West Fork 72-67

Extra action was needed before Osage could slip past Sheffield West Fork 72-67 at Osage High on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 14, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Northwood-Kensett on December 7 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For more, click here.

Osage jumped in front of Sheffield West Fork 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Green Devils' offense moved to a 22-19 lead over the Warhawks at the half.

Osage's leverage showed as it carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

