Take a breath; Osage deserves it after overtime win over Sheffield West Fork 72-67

Extra action was needed before Osage could slip past Sheffield West Fork 72-67 at Osage High on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Osage jumped in front of Sheffield West Fork 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Green Devils' offense moved to a 22-19 lead over the Warhawks at the half.

Osage's leverage showed as it carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

