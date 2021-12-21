Take a breath; Osage deserves it after overtime win over Sheffield West Fork 72-67

Extra action was needed before Osage could slip past Sheffield West Fork 72-67 at Osage High on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Osage jumped in front of Sheffield West Fork 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Green Devils' offense moved to a 22-19 lead over the Warhawks at the half.
Osage's leverage showed as it carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
