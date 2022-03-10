Take a breath; Johnston deserves it after overtime win over Cedar Rapids Prairie 61-57

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Johnston could edge Cedar Rapids Prairie 61-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 10.

The Dragons drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

A half tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Dragons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead over the Hawks.

The Dragons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 2-0 advantage in the frame.

