Take a breath; Dyersville Beckman deserves it after overtime win over West Branch 49-46

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Dyersville Beckman could edge West Branch 49-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Dyersville Beckman opened with a 13-6 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.
The Trailblazers' offense moved to a 21-13 lead over the Bears at halftime.
Dyersville Beckman's control showed as it carried a 33-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trailblazers' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with an 8-3 scoring edge over the Bears.
In recent action on February 7, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and West Branch took on Hudson on February 10 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
