Overtime was the right time for Davenport Assumption as it stopped Central DeWitt 58-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption squared off with March 10, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Bettendorf . For a full recap, click here. Central DeWitt took on Davenport North on February 7 at Central DeWitt High School. For results, click here.

