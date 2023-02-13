Kalona Hillcrest Academy didn't flinch, finally repelling Iowa City Regina 60-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 7, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Liberty. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.