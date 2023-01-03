Sweating it out: Garwin GMG edges Waterloo Christian 68-66

With little to no wiggle room, Garwin GMG nosed past Waterloo Christian 68-66 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 20, Waterloo Christian faced off against Riceville and Garwin GMG took on Baxter on December 20 at Baxter High School. For more, click here.
