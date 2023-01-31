Sweating it out: Dubuque Senior edges Cedar Rapids Xavier 61-60

Yes, Dubuque Senior looked relaxed while edging Cedar Rapids Xavier, but no autographs please after its 61-60 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Senior faced off on January 11, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon . For more, click here. Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 24 at Dubuque Senior High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.