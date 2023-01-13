Sweating it out: Bettendorf edges Davenport West 69-61

Bettendorf poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut, 69-61 victory at Davenport West High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport West squared off with February 4, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 6 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
