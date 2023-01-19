Sumner-Fred survives close clash with New Hampton 49-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sumner-Fred didn't mind, dispatching New Hampton 49-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 19.
The last time New Hampton and Sumner-Fred played in a 45-41 game on February 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Sumner-Fred faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and New Hampton took on Marion on January 14 at New Hampton High School. For a full recap, click here.
