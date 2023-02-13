Sumner-Fred weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 73-65 victory against Forest City on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 7, Sumner-Fred faced off against Ackley AGWSR . For more, click here. Forest City took on Belmond-Klemme on February 7 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap.

