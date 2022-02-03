Sumner-Fred smashes through Clarksville 80-30

Sumner-Fred dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 80-30 victory over Clarksville in Iowa boys basketball on February 3.
In recent action on January 27, Clarksville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Sumner-Fred took on La Porte City Union on January 28 at La Porte City Union High School. For more, click here.
