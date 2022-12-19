Sumner-Fred produces precision performance against Tripoli 58-23

Sumner-Fred painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tripoli's defense for a 58-23 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 19.
In recent action on December 9, Sumner-Fred faced off against La Porte City Union and Tripoli took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on December 9 at Tripoli High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.