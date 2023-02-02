Clarksville got no credit and no consideration from Sumner-Fred, which slammed the door 67-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Sumner-Fred and Clarksville played in a 80-30 game on February 3, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Clarksville faced off against Riceville . Click here for a recap. Sumner-Fred took on Hudson on January 24 at Hudson High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.