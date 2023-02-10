Last season, Story City Roland-Story and Grundy Center faced off on December 16, 2021 at Story City Roland-Story High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Grundy Center faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.