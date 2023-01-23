 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Story City Roland-Story dims lights on Dike-New Hartford 78-43

  • 0

Story City Roland-Story's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Dike-New Hartford 78-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Story City Roland-Story and Dike-New Hartford played in a 81-42 game on January 24, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Dike-New Hartford faced off against La Porte City Union. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News