Storm warning: Wilton unleashes full fury on Anamosa 69-47

Yes, Wilton looked superb in beating Anamosa, but no autographs please after its 69-47 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Wilton faced off against West Branch and Anamosa took on Monticello on December 14 at Anamosa High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.