Storm warning: Lynnville-Sully unleashes full fury on Marengo Iowa Valley 68-34

Lynnville-Sully showed top form to dominate Marengo Iowa Valley during a 68-34 victory on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Lynnville-Sully and Marengo Iowa Valley faced off on January 7, 2022 at Lynnville-Sully High School. Click here for a recap.
