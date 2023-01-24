Storm warning: Lake Mills unleashes full fury on Eagle Grove 77-36

Lake Mills showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Eagle Grove 77-36 at Eagle Grove High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lake Mills and Eagle Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Eagle Grove High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Eagle Grove faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on January 17 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For results, click here.
