Storm warning: Lake Mills rains down on Algona Bishop Garrigan 75-32

Lake Mills controlled the action to earn a strong 75-32 win against Algona Bishop Garrigan in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Lake Mills faced off against Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Belmond-Klemme on January 11 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
