Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored early and often to roll over Keota 77-57 in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 21.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Keota faced off against Traer North Tama . For more, click here. Gladbrook-Reinbeck took on Brooklyn B-G-M on Feb. 13 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Click here for a recap.

