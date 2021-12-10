 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Gladbrook-Reinbeck unleashes full fury on Ackley AGWSR 62-41

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-41 explosion on Ackley AGWSR during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 2, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Ackley AGWSR took on Oelwein on December 2 at Oelwein High School. Click here for a recap

The Rebels opened with a 25-6 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.

The Rebels' shooting thundered to a 41-15 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's domination showed as it carried a 53-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News