Storm warning: Gladbrook-Reinbeck unleashes full fury on Ackley AGWSR 62-41

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-41 explosion on Ackley AGWSR during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Rebels opened with a 25-6 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.

The Rebels' shooting thundered to a 41-15 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's domination showed as it carried a 53-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

