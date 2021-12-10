Storm warning: Gladbrook-Reinbeck unleashes full fury on Ackley AGWSR 62-41

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gladbrook-Reinbeck broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-41 explosion on Ackley AGWSR during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Ackley AGWSR took on Oelwein on December 2 at Oelwein High School. Click here for a recap
The Rebels opened with a 25-6 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.
The Rebels' shooting thundered to a 41-15 lead over the Cougars at the half.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck's domination showed as it carried a 53-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
