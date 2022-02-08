Storm warning: Forest City unleashes full fury on Belmond-Klemme 57-26

Forest City offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Belmond-Klemme with an all-around effort during this 57-26 victory at Forest City High on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Forest City faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Belmond-Klemme took on Britt West Hancock on February 1 at Belmond-Klemme High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
