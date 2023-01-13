Storm warning: Epworth Western Dubuque rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-40

Epworth Western Dubuque painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's defense for a 70-40 win on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Epworth Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 18, 2022 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Dubuque Senior on January 6 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.