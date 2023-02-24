Dubuque Senior scored early and often to roll over Muscatine 78-38 at Dubuque Senior High on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Dubuque Senior opened with a 22-10 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 41-24 half margin at the Muskies' expense.

Dubuque Senior thundered to a 57-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rams, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-6 final quarter, too.

