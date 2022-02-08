Storm warning: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy unleashes full fury on Cedar Rapids Xavier 64-40

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Rapids Xavier 64-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Waterloo West on February 1 at Waterloo West High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cougars moved in front of the Saints 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense jumped to a 23-19 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
The Cougars pulled ahead of the Saints 48-30 as the fourth quarter started.
