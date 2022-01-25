Storm warning: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy rains down on Dubuque Hempstead 71-51

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy earned a convincing 71-51 win over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 15, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Hempstead took on Iowa City West on January 11 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 12-5 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.
The Cougars' shooting darted to a 33-22 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
