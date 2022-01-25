Storm warning: Alburnett unleashes full fury on Arlington Starmont 87-23

Alburnett offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Arlington Starmont with an all-around effort during this 87-23 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Alburnett faced off against Central City and Arlington Starmont took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 18 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
