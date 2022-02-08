Stopped cold: Monticello thwarts Camanche's quest 53-40

Monticello charged Camanche and collected a 53-40 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Storm, who began with a 16-10 edge over the Panthers through the end of the first quarter.
Monticello's offense jumped to a 25-21 lead over Camanche at halftime.
