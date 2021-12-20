Stopped cold: Marion thwarts Waverly-Sr's quest 71-52

Marion put together a victorious gameplan to stop Waverly-Sr 71-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.
In recent action on December 14, Waverly-Sr faced off against Charles City and Marion took on Solon on December 14 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.
