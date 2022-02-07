Stopped cold: Keota thwarts Riverside Highland's quest 79-61

Keota collected a 79-61 victory over Riverside Highland in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.
Recently on January 25 , Keota squared up on Marengo Iowa Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.