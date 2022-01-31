Stopped cold: Garwin GMG thwarts Tama Meskwaki Settlement's quest 56-46

Garwin GMG tipped and eventually toppled Tama Meskwaki Settlement 56-46 on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Garwin GMG made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over Tama Meskwaki Settlement after the first quarter.
Garwin GMG's upper hand showed as it carried a 48-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-3 advantage in the frame.
