Stopped cold: Dubuque Senior thwarts Davenport Central's quest 58-48

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dubuque Senior put just enough pressure on Davenport Central to earn a 58-48 victory at Davenport Central High on November 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Rams opened a tight 27-14 gap over the Blue Devils at the half.

The Rams moved ahead of the Blue Devils 43-34 as the fourth quarter started.

Dubuque Senior put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Davenport Central 15-14 in the last stanza.

