Stopped cold: Belle Plaine thwarts Conrad BCLUW's quest 69-51

Belle Plaine dumped Conrad BCLUW 69-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Belle Plaine faced off against Thornburg Tri-County and Conrad BCLUW took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 28 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.