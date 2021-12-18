Sterling finds small margin for win in tilt with Davenport Central 61-57

Sterling wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-57 victory over Davenport Central on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Sterling's offense darted to a 33-30 lead over Davenport Central at the half.

The Golden Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 28-27 stretch over the final quarter.

