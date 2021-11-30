Springville takes victory lap over Bellevue Marquette Catholic 64-30

Springville showered the scoreboard with points to drown Bellevue Marquette Catholic 64-30 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on November 30.

Springville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-15 lead over Bellevue Marquette Catholic.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.