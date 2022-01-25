Springville takes a toll on Winthrop East Buchanan 69-50

Springville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Winthrop East Buchanan 69-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Springville took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 18 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
