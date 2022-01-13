Springville tackles Central City 74-41

Central City had no answers as Springville roared to a 74-41 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.

Springville's shooting moved to a 43-30 lead over Central City at the intermission.

The Orioles and the Wildcats were engaged in a mammoth affair at 65-40 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.