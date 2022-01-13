Springville tackles Central City 74-41

Central City had no answers as Springville roared to a 74-41 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
Springville's shooting moved to a 43-30 lead over Central City at the intermission.
The Orioles and the Wildcats were engaged in a mammoth affair at 65-40 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 7, Central City faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Springville took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 7 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
