Springville staggers Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian with resounding performance 87-23

Springville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 87-23 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Springville and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian squared off with December 7, 2021 at Springville High School last season. For results, click here.
