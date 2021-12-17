Springville slips past Alburnett 52-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-46 over Alburnett in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Alburnett faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Springville took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 11 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
