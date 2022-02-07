Springville rides the rough off Tama Meskwaki Settlement 60-49

Springville charged Tama Meskwaki Settlement and collected a 60-49 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Tama Meskwaki Settlement faced off against Garwin GMG and Springville took on Troy Mills North Linn on February 1 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
