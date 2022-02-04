Springville responds to adversity to top Delhi Maquoketa Valley 60-40

Springville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Delhi Maquoketa Valley 60-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Springville faced off against Arlington Starmont and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Alburnett on January 28 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Delhi Maquoketa Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springville 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Orioles' shooting jumped to a 25-24 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.