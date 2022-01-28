Springville pours it on Arlington Starmont 72-15

Springville didn't tinker around with Arlington Starmont. A 72-15 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 24, Arlington Starmont faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Springville took on Alburnett on January 21 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Stars took a 72-15 lead over the Orioles heading to the half locker room.
