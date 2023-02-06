Springville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Marengo Iowa Valley 69-37 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 6.

In recent action on January 30, Springville faced off against Alburnett . For a full recap, click here. Marengo Iowa Valley took on Colfax-Mingo on January 26 at Colfax-Mingo High School. For results, click here.

