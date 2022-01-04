Springville dismantles Arlington Starmont in convincing manner 107-27

Springville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Arlington Starmont with an all-around effort during this 107-27 victory at Springville High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Springville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont took on Alburnett on December 21 at Arlington Starmont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
