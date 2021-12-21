Springville delivers smashing punch early to dump Winthrop East Buchanan 76-48

Springville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Winthrop East Buchanan 76-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Springville faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on December 14 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For more, click here.
