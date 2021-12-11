Springville dances around early hole to trip Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 70-48 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in Iowa boys basketball on December 11.
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springville 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Springville's shooting jumped to a 35-21 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at halftime.
Springville's control showed as it carried a 56-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
